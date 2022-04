Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif orders foolproof security for Imran Khan

In the wake of security threats to Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan related to a PTI rally in Lahore on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the provision of foolproof security to his predecessor, Geo News reported.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Twitter said that Sharif has directed the Interior Division to take measures in this regard.

"PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Interior Division to take effective and immediate steps for provision of fool-proof security to ex-premier Imran Khan. He further said that peaceful public meetings are part of democracy & instructed that no hurdle should be created in this regard," it added.

The Prime Minister issued the directives after the Lahore administration raised concerns over Khan's security and asked the organisers to install a bulletproof shield for him.

Khan, who is all set to address his first rally in Lahore after being ousted on April 10, received two security alerts ahead of the event, The News reported.

The district administration had advised the former prime minister to use a bulletproof vehicle with a sunroof and windows shut to move to and from the venue of the rally, Minar-e-Pakistan.

The deputy commissioner has even advised the former prime minister not to visit Minar-e-Pakistan and address the public meeting over the phone, and if he does, the dais for his address must be shielded with a bulletproof glass screen.

