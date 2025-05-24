Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's Daughter Aseefa's convoy attacked amid canal project protests | Video Asifa Bhutto Zardari's convoy was attacked by protesters in Sindh amid growing opposition to a controversial canal project diverting water from the Sindh River.

In a tense escalation of protests against a controversial canal project in Sindh, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and daughter of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari, narrowly escaped an attack on her convoy on Friday in Paksitan. The incident occurred as she was en route from Karachi to Nawabshah, during a visit to flood-affected areas of the province.

According to reports, a large group of protesters, opposing the planned canal project and corporate farming initiatives, blocked the road and began attacking the convoy with sticks and stones. The demonstrators raised slogans against the project, accusing the government of diverting water from the Sindh River, a critical water resource for the province.

Security forces responded swiftly, ensuring the safe evacuation of Asifa Bhutto’s convoy. No injuries were reported during the incident, although the protesters' aggressive actions resulted in a tense standoff. Authorities have since registered an FIR against those involved in the attack, and several arrests have been made in connection with the violence.

This attack comes just days after the residence of Sindh’s Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar was set ablaze by angry protesters on Tuesday. The home minister's security personnel were reportedly assaulted during the attack. Protests in Sindh have intensified in recent weeks as opposition to the canal project, which aims to divert water from the Sindh River to the Cholistan region in Punjab, has grown. Critics, including local politicians and nationalists, argue that the project threatens the already scarce water resources in Sindh.

The controversy surrounding the canal project has sparked widespread protests, with many in Sindh accusing Punjab of dominating the country’s political and resource distribution systems. The situation has grown more volatile in recent days, especially after police opened fire on protesters, resulting in two fatalities. The police’s heavy-handed response has only fueled public anger, contributing to the rise in protests and clashes.

Asifa Bhutto, who was travelling with a World Bank delegation to assess flood damage, was unharmed in the attack. In a brief statement following the incident, she expressed her gratitude to security forces for their quick response. "We are committed to serving the people of Sindh, and nothing will deter us from our mission," she said.

The unrest over the canal project is part of a broader, long-standing dispute between Sindh and Punjab over water distribution. Sindh's inhabitants have long accused Punjab of unfairly diverting water from the Sindh River, a source of livelihood for millions of people in the region. As tensions rise, the central government’s response to these protests will be closely watched as the debate over water rights and provincial autonomy continues to shape the political landscape of Pakistan.

Local officials have promised that stern action will be taken against those responsible for the attack on Asifa Bhutto’s convoy, as well as against any individuals engaging in acts of violence. With protests showing no signs of abating, the situation in Sindh remains tense as the region grapples with both the political and environmental implications of the canal project.