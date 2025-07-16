‘Hold Army chief Asim Munir accountable if anything happens to me in jail’: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Jailed former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has held Army Chief General Asim Munir responsible for any harm to him in jail, alleging mistreatment of both himself and his wife, Bushra Bibi. In a post on X, Khan accused the military and jail authorities of acting under Munir’s orders.

Incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held Army Chief General Asim Munir responsible if any harm were to come to him in custody, and urged his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to prepare for mass protests against what he described as a climate of repression and military interference.

In a statement posted on X, the 72-year-old said both he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were being subjected to inhumane treatment in jail. "Even the television in her cell has been turned off. All basic human and legal rights have been suspended for both of us," he wrote. He claimed that a jail superintendent and a colonel were acting “on the orders of Asim Munir.”

Khan instructed his party members to hold the army chief directly accountable if anything happened to him in jail. "I give clear instructions to my party — if anything happens to me in jail, Asim Munir must be held accountable," he wrote, adding, "I am ready to spend my life in jail but I will never bow to tyranny.”

‘Personal grudge’ behind Bushra Bibi’s treatment

Khan repeated an earlier claim that Gen Munir’s alleged actions stemmed from a personal grudge. He said Munir had attempted to send a message to his wife through PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari while being removed as ISI chief during Khan’s tenure. “She firmly refused to meet. Since then, the targeting of Bushra Bibi has been a way to emotionally break me,” Khan claimed.

Protests from August 5, calls for party unity

With the PTI planning to launch a nationwide protest campaign from August 5 to demand Khan’s release, the former PM urged all party leaders to unite. “I urge every party member to set aside personal differences and join the protest. Retweet my messages and amplify my voice,” he said.

‘Even terrorists get better conditions’

Khan alleged he was being treated worse than convicted terrorists, claiming a military officer serving a sentence for murder was enjoying VIP treatment in jail. “Meanwhile, I am subjected to relentless abuse. But no matter what they do, I have never bowed before oppression, and I never will.”

Maryam, Naqvi accused of turning Punjab into ‘police state’

The PTI founder also lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accusing them of unleashing a "fascist and tyrannical rule" in the province over the past two years.

Sister echoes concerns

Separately, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan told reporters that he had clearly instructed party members to hold General Asim Munir accountable if anything happened to him while in custody.

(With inputs from PTI)