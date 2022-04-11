Pakistan crisis LIVE: Parl to vote for new PM today; massive protests across country against Imran's ouster

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@IMRANKHANPTI Pakistan political crisis LIVE Updates | Read more

Pak political crisis updates: The Pakistan National Assembly will elect the country's new Prime Minister today, as Imran Khan stands ousted after losing the no-trust vote against him. Even as the elections for a new PM are due, members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out rallies in several cities of Pakistan on Sunday to protest the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition. Protest rallies were organised in cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang and Quetta, with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition. Earlier in the day, ousted prime minister Khan tweeted that today marked the beginning of a "freedom struggle" against what he said was a "foreign conspiracy of regime change" in Pakistan.

