Pakistan crisis LIVE: Parl to vote for new PM today; massive protests across country against Imran's ouster

Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out rallies in several cities of Pakistan on Sunday to protest the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Islamabad Updated on: April 11, 2022 7:36 IST
Pakistan political crisis LIVE Updates | Read more 

Pak political crisis updates: The Pakistan National Assembly will elect the country's new Prime Minister today, as Imran Khan stands ousted after losing the no-trust vote against him. Even as the elections for a new PM are due, members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took out rallies in several cities of Pakistan on Sunday to protest the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition. Protest rallies were organised in cities like Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Malakand, Multan Khanewal, Khyber, Jhang and Quetta, with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition. Earlier in the day, ousted prime minister Khan tweeted that today marked the beginning of a "freedom struggle" against what he said was a "foreign conspiracy of regime change" in Pakistan.

 

 

Live updates :Pakistan political crisis

  • Apr 11, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    The road ahead for Imran Khan - back to the streets!

    Imran Khan is expected to go back on the streets and reach out to the masses, who, he claims, are the rightful deciders of the country's future. Read more 

  • Apr 11, 2022 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    'Chowkidar chor hai' slogans raised against Pakistan army following Imran Khan's ouster

    'Chowkidar chor hai' slogans were heard at a rally addressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Punjab province of Pakistan. According to the reports, the rally was being addressed against Imran Khan's ouster as the prime minister of Pakistan, which was attended by thousands at Lal Haveli in Pakistan's Punjab province. Raising slogans, the crowds referred to the army as "Chowkidar" and called them "thieves" which was "stealing" Imran Khan's mandate. Read more 

     

  • Apr 11, 2022 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Imran Khan blames US for his ouster

  • Apr 11, 2022 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Imran Khan thanks Pakistanis for supporting protests against his ouster as PM

  • Apr 11, 2022 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Supporters of Imran Khan stage protest across Pakistan against his ouster

