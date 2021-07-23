Pak police decide to seek ban on foreign travel on accused in murder of diplomat's daughter

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK To avoid chance of the accused escape, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamilur Rehman asked the investigation team probing the murder to ask the government to put his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Pakistan police on Friday decided to seek a ban on foreign travels of a man arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, a crime that has shocked the nation, days after the alleged abduction and assault of the daughter of the Afghan envoy.

Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, was found beheaded in a house at the posh F-7/4 Sector on July 20. Noor was killed after being shot at. Mukadam has in the past served as Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Police arrested Zahir Zakir Jaffer, son of an influential businessman, who was a family acquaintance and in whose house the woman was found dead.

Jaffer who had lived in the US and UK was reportedly trying to sneak out of Pakistan when arrested, and to avoid any chance of his escape, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamilur Rehman asked the investigation team probing the murder to ask the government to put his name on the Exit Control List (ECL), according to a police statement.

Rehman also asked police to get the criminal record of the suspect from other countries he lived in and complete the probe at the earliest.

"The case should be concluded in the light of concrete evidence at the earliest," the statement quoted the IGP as saying.

"All the requirements for justice should be met so that the culprit be handed severe punishment," he said. Police have already recovered a knife and gun from the crime scene and collected evidence that showed the involvement of the suspect in the crime.

The postmortem report showed marks of violence on the victims’ bodies. Her throat was slit from the body, showing the ferocity of the crime.

Prime Minister Imran Khan instructed police to probe the case without any fear or favor to give exemplary punishment to the person involved in the murder.

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), a representative body of clerics, demanded that the cases of violence and abuse against women and children should be heard by anti-terrorism courts to get quick decisions.

"Cases such as Noor Mukadam and Usman Mirza bring disrepute to the country and the nation," the statement read.

Mirza is in police custody for harassing a young couple and stripping the woman in a flat in Islamabad, making her video and circulating it on social media.

In the application to register FIR in the Noor Mukadam case, her father said that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded".

The shocking murder took place days after Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil, was briefly allegedly abducted from Islamabad and tortured.

The incident triggered a major diplomatic row with both the neighboring nations calling back their ambassadors after the incident.

Latest World News