Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif turns to Trump, asks for dialogue with India after Operation Sindoor New Delhi has time and again reiterated that any talks with Pakistan will be done about putting an end to terrorism it sponsored against India and that it returns the occupied parts of Kashmir.

Islamabad:

In a diplomatic move that many in New Delhi view as theatre rather than strategy, Pakistan is once again turning to US President Donald Trump in the hope of reviving dialogue with India.

Amid growing global scrutiny over its track record on terrorism, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on Washington to facilitate a comprehensive peace process between the two countries, an idea India continues to firmly oppose, ANI reported.

Pakistan goes to US for help

Speaking at an event hosted by the US Embassy in Islamabad, Sharif praised Trump's supposed efforts in helping de-escalate tensions with India, urging the US to play a more active role in encouraging dialogue between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Sharif’s comments echoed those made earlier by former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who credited Trump with helping bring about a ceasefire agreement.

"On ten separate occasions, President Trump has taken credit for facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and rightly so," Bhutto said.

"If the US is willing to help maintain this ceasefire, it is only reasonable to expect that its involvement in facilitating comprehensive talks would be equally useful."

India's stance on dialogue with Pakistan

New Delhi has time and again reiterated that any talks with Pakistan will be done about putting an end to terrorism it sponsored against India and that it returns the occupied parts of Kashmir. India has also strictly stated that the dialogue will be purely bilateral and no third party such as the US should act as a mediator or facilitator,a policy that remains consistent across governments.

India's anti-terror outreach

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is currently leading an all-party Indian delegation to the US, dismissed the Pakistani narrative with a blunt response. “The US understands well that India will not negotiate under threat. You can’t talk to a neighbour who unleashes Rottweilers on your children and then asks for dialogue. Unless those dogs are chained, caged, or put down, there’s nothing to discuss,” he said, using a vivid metaphor to underline India’s position on cross-border terrorism.

Tharoor also criticised Pakistan’s repeated claim of being a victim of terrorism itself, calling it an attempt to deflect blame while continuing to shelter terrorist networks.

The Indian delegation made it clear that meaningful dialogue cannot take place unless Pakistan dismantles the infrastructure that enables attacks on Indian soil.