Saturday, September 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet US President Joe Biden during his US visit

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet US President Joe Biden during his US visit

According to the report by The News, the premier will reach the US on September 19 for a hectic five-day visit during which he will also hold meetings with the heads of the international Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | New York
Published on: September 17, 2022 14:31 IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, US President Joe Biden, Shehbaz Sharif US visit, Latest updates, united
Image Source : AP (FILE). Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet US President Joe Biden during his US visit.

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may have a meeting with President Joe Biden during his upcoming visit
  • Shehbaz Sharif will attend the 77th session of UN General Assembly, said a media report today
  • Pakistan PM will reach the US on September 19 for a hectic five-day visit

Amid warming ties between Pakistan and the United States, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may have a meeting with President Joe Biden during his upcoming visit to New York to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a media report said on Saturday (September 17).

According to the report by The News, the premier will reach the US on September 19 for a hectic five-day visit during which he will also hold meetings with the heads of the international Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The Prime Minister, who will be accompanied by key members of his federal cabinet is scheduled to address the UNGA on September 23.

Though the schedule of the premier's meetings in the US is not known yet, Sharif, along with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, will attend a dinner reception hosted by President Biden for the heads of state and government, said The News report.

Former president Pervaiz Musharraf during his tenure had a detailed but secret meeting with then US President George Bush at such a reception.

Apart from addressing a meeting on food security and climate change, Sharif will meet the presidents of Turkey and Iran and his counterparts of Spain and other countries.

This year's UNGA session is significant because this will be the first in-person summit of world leaders since 2019 as the 2020 and 2021 sessions were converted into virtual meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic, The News reported.

Related Stories
Pakistan PM Sharif announces 10% ‘super tax’ on large-scale industries

Pakistan PM Sharif announces 10% ‘super tax’ on large-scale industries

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in terrorism case

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets protective bail in terrorism case

SCO summit: Putin laughs as Pakistan PM's embarrassing moment captured on camera | Video

SCO summit: Putin laughs as Pakistan PM's embarrassing moment captured on camera | Video

According to a Daily Dawn report, Sharifis expected to attend the inaugural session of the UN General Assembly on September 20 and on the same day he will address a summit meeting on education reforms, which will also consider how to deal with the pandemic's negative impact on education.

ALSO READ: Pakistan floods: Shehbaz Sharif thanks PM Modi for concern over human and material losses

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif lays stress on 'political stability' for economic growth

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News