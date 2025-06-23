Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to chair high-level National Security Committee meeting after US strikes on Iran The National Security Committee (NSC) is the highest forum for security deliberations in the country, and its meeting is chaired by the Prime Minister.

Islamabad:

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) at his official residence in Islamabad today (June 23) to discuss the regional situation after the US airstrikes on Iran's three nuclear facilities.

Asim Munir to brief the committee on his US visit

The National Security Committee (NSC), the country’s top platform for security-related discussions, is chaired by the Prime Minister and serves as the highest decision-making body on matters of national security and strategic affairs. The country's top civil and military leadership, including Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, are part of the committee.

Sources in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) told the Dawn newspaper that the NSC meeting will be held on Monday evening. Munir, who recently returned from a trip to the US, will brief the committee on the details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Pakistan condemns US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan had "condemned" the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling them a violation of international law and warning of the risk of further escalation of violence in the region a day after Pakistan’s announcement to recommend Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

In a post on its official X account, Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry said that the US strikes "violate all norms of international law," adding that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the United Nations Charter.

"Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region. We reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter," the post read.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with the people and government of Iran and expressed condolences on the loss of lives.

The United States carried out airstrikes early Sunday on three critical Iranian sites, Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, targeting key facilities associated with Iran's nuclear program.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Pak condemns US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites day after nominating Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Also Read: