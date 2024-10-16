Pakistan PM Shehbaz and Foreign Minister welcome Jaishankar at SCO Summit in Islamabad | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif with S Jaishankar in Islamabad

Islamabad: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday exchanged pleasantries with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The brief exchange took place at the venue of the SCO summit. Jaishankar and Sharif warmly shook hands with PM Sharif and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and held a very brief interaction.

Earlier on Tuesday, both Jaishankar and Sharif also had a brief interaction when the latter hosted the guests for dinner at his residence. Thus, this was the second time in the past 24 hours that the leaders of India and Pakistan had a face-to-face conversation.

Jaishankar's Pakistan visit

Jaishankar's aircraft landed at the Nur Khan airbase on the outskirts of the Pakistani capital city at around 3:30 pm (local time) and he was greeted by senior Pakistani officials.

It is the first time in nearly nine years that India's foreign minister travelled to Pakistan even as the ties between the two neighbours remained tense over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The external affairs minister will lead the Indian delegation at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on Wednesday.

"Landed in Islamabad to take part in SCO Council of Heads of Government Meeting," Jaishankar posted on 'X' along with photographs of children and officials welcoming him with flowers at the airport.

The last Indian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan was Sushma Swaraj. She had travelled to Islamabad to attend the 'Heart of Asia' conference on Afghanistan that was held from December 8-9, 2015.

Jaishankar, who was then India's foreign secretary, was part of Swaraj's delegation. During the visit, Swaraj had held talks with her then counterpart Sartaj Aziz. Following the Swaraj-Aziz talks, a joint statement was released in which both sides announced their decision to start a Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue.

Little over two weeks after Swaraj's trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprang a surprise with a 150-minute visit to Lahore on his way back home from Kabul. PM Modi visited the ancestral home of his then-Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif and had talks to open ways for peace. However, a series of terror attacks on India by Pakistan-based terrorists significantly strained the ties subsequently.

Before Jaishankar left for Pakistan, India on Tuesday said it remains actively engaged in various mechanisms of the SCO. Pakistan is hosting the two-day SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) summit on October 15 and 16.

"The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the Organisation," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework," it said in a brief statement in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: EAM Jaishankar, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shake hands, exchange greetings in Islamabad | WATCH