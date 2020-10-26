Ban Islamophobic content, Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes to FB CEO

Image Source : FILE Imran Khan/FILE

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social media platform. In the letter, shared by the Pakistani government, Khan said that "growing Islamophobia" is encouraging extremism and violence "across the world" - especially through social media platforms such as Facebook. He also drew a parallel between Islamophobia and the Holocaust.

"I appreciate you taking the step to rightly ban any posting that criticises or questions the Holocaust, which was the culmination of the Nazi pogrom of the Jews in Germany and across Europe as Nazis spread across the Europe," Imran Khan said in his letter to Facebook.

"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for Holocaust," Khan said.

On Sunday, Imran Khan had accused French President Emmanuel Macron of "attacking Islam" after the European leader criticised Islamists and defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed.

His comments followed Macron's statement after a French teacher was beheaded near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet during a class he was leading on free speech. Macron had said the teacher "was killed because Islamists want our future".

