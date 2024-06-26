Pakistan PM extends olive branch to imprisoned Imran Khan, says 'let's sit and talk' amid sharp rivalries

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and former PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: In a surprising move, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared to extend an olive branch to his predecessor and fierce rival, the incarcerated former PM Imran Khan, by offering to hold talks with him if was facing any "troubles" in jail. Imran has remained behind bars since August last year after being convicted in a volley of cases before the February elections.

"If their [PTI] founder is facing troubles [in jail], then I reiterate: come, let's sit down and talk," Shehbaz said while addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday. “Let us sit together to take the country ahead. Let us talk for the betterment of the country. There is no other way forward."

The Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been at loggerheads for years, particularly after the general elections held four months ago, which the latter claims it won. PTI has accused the Shehbaz-run government of "stealing" people's mandate and almost all sessions in the Parliament feature intense disruptions from the opposition lawmakers.

Interestingly, Shehbaz also referred to the 2018 elections, which were won by Imran Khan's PTI, as "rigged", echoing similar statements as the beleaguered party. "We joined Parliament despite the [rigged] polls. The sort of slogans that were raised during my first speech will always be remembered as a dark chapter in the history books," he said.

'Who is responsible for bitterness?' asks Shehbaz

The Pakistani PM recalled that he had proposed Imran to sit for dialogue when he was in the opposition, but his request was denied and the PTI raised slogans against him again. "If someone is facing any injustice, then I believe that the scales of justice should be in favour of those [being victimised], there is no difference over it — whether it be any politician or anyone from any walk of life," he said.

"So who is responsible for this bitterness [between politicians]. We don't even shake hands now," Shehbaz added, while recounting his ordeal of facing victimisation by the PTI government when he was imprisoned during his mother's death. He said despite being a cancer survivor with a backbone issue, he was taken to courts on the ordinary prison van but never complained once.

In response to the prime minister's comments, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub reiterated that the PTI would talk with the "Form-47" government once its founder and other incarcerated workers and leaders were out of jail, reported Geo News.

"This should be in your minds: you torture our workers, you've kept our lady workers in prison vans at 45°C. My prime minister Imran Khan was kept in a death cell, there's an oven-like environment over there," he said, amid sloganeering from the treasury benches. Ayub said opposition colleagues must be respected to continue the House's proceedings. he further claimed that when former PM Nawaz was in jail, he had air conditioners installed in his cell.

Imran ready to hold reconciliatory talks with govt

These remarks came after Imran Khan had reportedly agreed to hold reconciliatory talks with the government and was "ready to forgive" what happened to him, according to PTI chairman Gohar Khan. "We told the PTI founder that dialogue is necessary, as the distance is widening. He agreed with us (on this)," Gohar told the media outside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi earlier this month.

Gohar said the PTI will begin its negotiations after talking to Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who has an alliance with other parties that will be taken into confidence. "Negotiations can also be held at the alliance level. PTI can also initiate itself," he added, while asserting that the offer should not be considered as a deal.

Imran Khan has been charged in the Toshakhana corruption case, the cipher case for displaying a secret diplomatic cable, cases pertaining to the May 9 riots and others. He remains behind bars at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, while candidates of his party, which was barred from directly contesting the February elections, won the majority of seats but failed to form the government.

The former prime minister has given his party's three-member committee the authority to establish contact with the establishment, said the sources. He said last week that dialogue would be held only with those who wield real power in the country. "They (parties in the government) do not have power,” he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

