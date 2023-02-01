Worshippers not killed during prayers even in India: Pak Minister after Peshawar mosque attack

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan: Worshippers were not killed during prayers even in India, said Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif while condemning deadly suicide bombing inside a Peshawar mosque in which nearly 100 people were killed and many wounded.

"Worshippers weren't killed during prayers even in India or Israel but it happened in Pakistan," Khwaja Asif said in a statement. The terror attack took place in Peshawar mosque on Monday around 1 pm.

India on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack in the Pakistani city of Peshawar. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India extended its deep condolences to families of the victims of Monday's attack.

"India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday. We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people," Bagchi tweeted.

A suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque that was packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers in the city.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the attack which took place inside the mosque in the high-security Police Lines area on Monday.

According to security officials, the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers when he exploded himself. Sahibzada Noor Ul Amin, the Imam of the mosque, was also killed in the blast, local police said.



