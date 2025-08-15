Pakistan: Over 150 dead as monsoon rains trigger flash floods and landslides across nation and PoK The death toll since then till Thursday had crossed 325, including 142 children, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

New Delhi:

At least 154 people have lost their lives and dozens more are missing or injured as relentless monsoon rains triggered flash floods and landslides across several parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the past 24 hours, according to officials from the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities.

The worst-hit region was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where heavy rainfall and cloudbursts led to flooding that swept through homes, bridges, and roads, leaving entire communities cut off and rescue efforts in overdrive.

Catastrophe in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the highest number of casualties, with over 125 deaths reported since Thursday night. According to PDMA spokesman Faizi, the toll is likely to rise as scores remain missing and rescue operations continue.

Among the worst-affected districts:

Buner reported 75 fatalities

Mansehra saw 17 deaths

Bajaur and Batagram recorded 18 deaths each

Additional casualties were reported in Lower Dir (5), Swat (4), and Shangla (1)

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the Pakistan Army, are actively evacuating stranded residents, particularly in Swat and Bajaur. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Amin Ali Gandapur, has ordered all resources to be deployed for relief efforts, with district officials personally overseeing operations.

Devastation in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan

In Gilgit-Baltistan, part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eight people were killed and two reported missing in the Ghizer district due to sudden floods. Key highways like the Karakoram Highway and Baltistan Highway were blocked at multiple points, halting transport and rescue operations.

In the Neelum Valley, hundreds of tourists were stranded at Ratti Gali Lake base camp after the link road was washed out. The Jagran Nullah swept away a major bridge in Kundal Shahi, along with homes and a riverside restaurant.

In other parts of PoK:

A landslide in Muzaffarabad’s Sarli Sacha buried a house with six family members feared dead

Sudhnoti reported a death due to flash flooding

In Bagh, a woman died after her home collapsed during the downpour

Authorities have issued flood warnings along the Neelum River and are preparing to relocate vulnerable riverside communities.

Monsoon fury across Pakistan

Since the beginning of the monsoon season in late June, torrential rains have killed over 325 people, including 142 children, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The flooding has not only caused loss of life but also damaged schools, health units, and key infrastructure, straining emergency services. The NDMA has called for heightened vigilance and preparedness, especially in densely populated and low-lying regions.

Relief and response

Massive relief operations are underway, with the Pakistan Army, local disaster management teams, and volunteers working round the clock. However, difficult terrain, blocked roads, and continuous rainfall are hampering access to remote areas.

The government is urging citizens to avoid flood-prone zones and follow local advisories as more rain is expected in the coming days.