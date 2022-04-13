PTI, PPP supporters engage in scuffle, thrash elderly man during iftar in Islamabad; video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PTI, PPP supporters engage in a scuffle in Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party dissident Noor Alam Khan engaged in a scuffle with an elderly man after the latter allegedly called Khan a 'turncoat' and used cuss words against him at a private hotel in Islamabad on Tuesday. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by a Geo News reporter.

According to reports, Khan, along with PPP leaders Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Faisal Karim Kundi, was having iftar dinner at the private hotel where the elderly citizen, said to be a PTI worker, was also present.

In the video, Khan and Khokhar can be seen thrashing the citizen after he threw a bottle at the dissident PTI lawmaker.

Sharing the footage the Geo News reporter said, "Video clearly shows @Mustafa_PPP and others were attacked first at the Marriott Hotel. This is shocking level of hate, fuelled by fatwas of corruption and treason run with help from media - sponsored with billions of investment from 2014 onwards. Those why did must reflect!"

Meanwhile, charged workers of the PTI party held demonstrations in several Sindh towns on Monday to resume their protest against the installation of an 'imported government' at the Centre. On the other hand, after the win of the joint opposition, the PPP workers staged rallies to celebrate their success in the no-confidence motion, reported Dawn.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, hours after ousted premier Imran Khan's lawmakers resigned en masse, signalling continued political instability in the coup-prone country.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath of office to 70-year-old Shehbaz in President Dr Arif Alvi’s absence, who went on 'sick' leave ahead of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader's inauguration.

Alvi, who belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of Imran Khan, had dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of then prime minister Khan.

He was advised to continue discharging his constitutional duties by his party.

Earlier, the National Assembly elected Shehbaz as the new prime minister after his rival candidate from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Shah Mahmood Qureshi boycotted the voting to elect the premier.

