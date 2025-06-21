Pakistan nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after Munir's Washington lunch with US president Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination came shortly after his rare meeting at the White House with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, held in the wake of a four-day conflict between India and Pakistan.

Islamabad:

Pakistan has announced on the social media platform X that it is nominating US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The post claims his decisive diplomatic role and leadership during the recent India-Pakistan conflict, stating that Trump’s intervention was key to easing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, a claim categorically debunked by India.

India maintains that Islamabad reached out to New Delhi seeking a ceasefire, which was agreed upon between the two nations alone and neither Trump nor the US had any role to play. This was also conveyed to Trump during a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

Trump, who has often claimed credit for defusing conflicts, reiterated his stance on Friday, saying he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for several achievements. These include his efforts related to India and Pakistan, and his role in brokering a treaty, expected to be signed Monday, aimed at ending hostilities between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. "I should have gotten it four or five times," Trump said. "They won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals."

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's meeting with Trump

Amid growing diplomatic engagement, sources suggest that Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir held a private meeting with President Trump during visit to the United States. While no official statement has been released, insiders indicate the discussions focused on regional stability and security cooperation. The meeting is believed to have reinforced Pakistan's decision to publicly back Trump for the prestigious international award.