Pakistan crisis: Hearing in SC underway; President directs Election Commission to hold elections in 90 days

A billboard with the picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan display outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday resumed hearing on the suo motu notice taken on the events of April 3 when Deputy Speaker Qasim Shah Suri of the National Assembly dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by President Dr Alvi on the Premier's advice.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, took up the case a little after noon.

During Tuesday's hearing, the SC had said that the court would not interfere in matters of the state and foreign policy and would only determine the legality of the Deputy Speaker's ruling. Chief Justice Ata Bandial had said that all orders and actions initiated by the Prime Minister and the President regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order.

Notably, Khan had named senior US diplomat Donald Lu as the person who was allegedly involved in the 'foreign conspiracy' to oust his government through a no-confidence vote tabled by the Opposition. Opposition leaders, however, have ridiculed Khan's allegation, and the US has dismissed these claims.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi has asked the Election Commission to start preparations for holding general elections in 90 days. President's direction came a day after the EC expressed its inability to hold elections in three months and that it needs at least six months to conduct the exercise. The 342-member National Assembly's term was scheduled to end in August 2023.

