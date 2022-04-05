Pakistan LIVE Updates: ECP says general elections not possible in 3 months; SC order likely today

The United States supports peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles in Pakistan, its official has said. “As you heard from me last week, we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles in Pakistan,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference. “It is the case around the world. We do not support one political party over another. We support the broader principles, the principles of rule of law, of equal justice under the law,” he said. Price reiterated that there is no truth in the allegations that the United States is interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan and tried to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “There is absolutely no truth to the allegations,” Price said in response to a question.