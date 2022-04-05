Pakistan LIVE Updates: ECP says general elections not possible in 3 months; SC order likely today

Pakistan's de-notified Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday proposed the name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker PM. Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government. Khan lost the majority after the ruling PTI's partners joined the ranks with the Opposition. The matter reached the Supreme Court with Opposition parties seeking an intervention. The court will resume hearing against the dissolution of the National Assembly today.