Pakistan LIVE Updates: ECP says general elections not possible in 3 months; SC order likely today

Imran Khan was denotified as Pakistan Prime Minister on Sunday after the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly dismissed the no-confidence motion against Khan's government.

Updated on: April 05, 2022
A billboard with the picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is displayed outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Pakistan's de-notified Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday proposed the name of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed as the caretaker PM. Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Sunday minutes after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government. Khan lost the majority after the ruling PTI's partners joined the ranks with the Opposition. The matter reached the Supreme Court with Opposition parties seeking an intervention. The court will resume hearing against the dissolution of the National Assembly today. 

 

  • Apr 05, 2022 10:13 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan

    The United States supports peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles in Pakistan, its official has said. “As you heard from me last week, we support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles in Pakistan,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference. “It is the case around the world. We do not support one political party over another. We support the broader principles, the principles of rule of law, of equal justice under the law,” he said. Price reiterated that there is no truth in the allegations that the United States is interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan and tried to topple the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “There is absolutely no truth to the allegations,” Price said in response to a question.

  • Apr 05, 2022 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Important to respect democratic process in Pakistan: Guterres

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is important to respect Pakistan's democratic process and abide by the constitution in resolving differences, according to a UN spokesperson. Asked about the constitutional crisis overshadowing Pakistan, Guterres's Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday, "For now, we will simply underscore the utmost importance of respecting democratic processes and institutions and resolving differences in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan."

  • Apr 05, 2022 10:06 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Pakistan NSA resigns amid political turmoil

    Amid political turmoil in the country, Pakistan's National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf resigned from his position on Monday, Express Tribune reported. "Today, I leave extremely satisfied and content, most of all because I know that the NSA's office and the NSD are vibrant institutions with an exceptional team that will continue to make Pakistan proud," Moeed wrote on his official Twitter handle. He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for trusting him with the immense responsibility and allowing him to do justice to his role as the NSA. "Few individuals are fortunate enough to get an opportunity to serve their country in a high office. Even fewer get to do so at my age," he said.

  • Apr 05, 2022 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Imran says he is not 'anti-America'

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that he is not "anti-American" and wants stronger ties with the US on the basis of mutual respect, Express Tribune reported. During an interactive question and answer session with the public, the premier stated that he does not have any mal-intent towards the US, but rather aims towards a mutual friendship with the superpower, free from interference in domestic affairs against public interest. "I am not against any country, I am not anti-American, but yes, we can be against certain policies. I want the two countries to have friendship, which means having mutual respect," Khan said.

  • Apr 05, 2022 10:00 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Pakistan SC ruling on Deputy Speaker’s ruling likely today

    Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday asked the petitioners to explain how, and convince the Supreme Court that the April 3 ruling by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister was illegal. Justice Munib Akhtar observed that, under House rules, the deputy speaker went beyond his jurisdiction by issuing the ruling on the no-trust motion.

  • Apr 05, 2022 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    General elections not possible in three months, says ECP

    The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed its inability to conduct general elections within three months, citing various legal hitches and procedural challenges as the reason, Dawn reported. A senior official of the ECP told Dawn that the preparations for the general elections would require some six months.

  • Apr 05, 2022 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Imran Khan blasts Oppn for SC move

     Taking part in a live programme "Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath" (Your Minister, with you) from Islamabad on Monday, Imran Khan blasted the Opposition parties for looking towards the Supreme Court for relief instead of preparing for elections.

  • Apr 05, 2022 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Hearing in Pakistan's SC to resume today

    Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the matter. On Sunday, members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party blocked a vote of no-confidence against Khan in the National Assembly and got President Arif Alvi to dissolve the lower house. The Supreme Court will resume hearing today.

  • Apr 05, 2022 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Imran Khan nominates ex-chief justice of Pakistan as caretaker PM

    Pakistan's former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed was nominated for the office of the caretaker prime minister by incumbent Imran Khan, amid ongoing political crisis in the country.

