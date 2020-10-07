Image Source : TWITTER@PAKISTANNAVY Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi takes over as new Pakistan Navy chief

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was handed over the command of the Pakistan Navy in a ceremony held on Wednesday. The change of command ceremony was held at PNS Zafar, Islamabad where outgoing naval chief Adm Zafar Mahmood Abbasi symbolically handed over command of the Pakistan Navy to the new naval chief, News International reported.

Niazi was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1985 and won the Sword of Honour upon completion of initial training at the Pakistan Naval Academy.

The new naval chief has also served in various command and staff appointments.

His command appointments include command of two Type-21 ships, PNS Badr and PNS Tariq; Commander of the 18th Destroyer Squadron; Commandant PNS Bahadur; Commandant Pakistan Navy War College; Commander Central Punjab Lahore; Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Karachi.

His staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) and Director-General Naval Intelligence.

He is a graduate of the Army Command and Staff College, Quetta and the National Defence University, Islamabad. The admiral also holds a Master's Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

Niazi is also a recipient of the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) (the Crescent of Distinction) and the Sitara-e-Basalat (Star of Good Conduct). He has also been conferred the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.

