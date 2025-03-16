Pakistan: Bomb explodes near bus carrying security forces; kills 5, injures 10 in Naushki, Balochistan A bomb exploded near a bus carrying security forces in Pakistan's restive southwestern region of Balochistan's Naushki. The incident is reported to have killed 5 security personnel, injuring 10 others.

Five officers were killed and 10 others were injured as a roadside bomb exploded near a bus carrying security forces in restive southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, said police. The attack occurred in Naushki, a district in Balochistan, said Zafar Zamanani, a local police chief. The dead and wounded were transported to a nearby hospital.

Sarfraz Bugti, the chief minister of Balochistan, condemned the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but suspicion is likely to fall on the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, which days ago ambushed a train, took about 400 people on board hostage and killed 26 hostages before security forces launched an operation and killed all the 33 attackers.

Oil-and mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and least populated province.

Ethnic Baloch residents have long accused the central government of discrimination — a charge Islamabad denies. Baloch Liberation Army has been demanding independence from the central government.

(With inputs from AP)