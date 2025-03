Blast targets mosque in northwestern Pakistan, Islamist leader among injured A powerful blast hit a mosque in South Waziristan, Pakistan, injuring JUI-F leader Abdullah Nadeem and three others, including children. Police are investigating the attack amid rising militant activity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A blast ripped through a mosque in northwestern Pakistan on Friday, leaving at least four people injured, including a local Islamist party leader and children, police officials confirmed. The explosion occurred inside a mosque in South Waziristan, a region known for its history of militant activity. According to District Police Chief Asif Bahadar, the attack appeared to target Abdullah Nadeem, a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) political party.