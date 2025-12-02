Pakistan mocked for sending 'expired' food packages to flood-hit Sri Lanka after photos go viral Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides, and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country’s disaster-response capacity.

Pakistan's attempt to display solidarity with flood-hit Sri Lanka turned into an embarrassment after relief packages bound for Colombo, shared by the Pakistan High Commission itself, appeared to carry expiry dates that had already passed, sparking widespread criticism on social media.

The backlash began within hours of the High Commission posting photos of the consignment on X, praising Islamabad's support efforts. In the now-deleted post, several packages were visibly stamped with "EXP: 10/2024," leading to accusations that Pakistan had sent expired items to a nation already reeling from disaster.

"Relief packages from Pakistan have been successfully delivered to assist our brothers and sisters affected by the recent floods in Sri Lanka, which signifies our unwavering solidarity," the post read, with images of the expired food packages.

(Image Source : X/@YASHRAJAVI)A post by the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka, which is now deleted.

This is not the first time Pakistan has found itself embroiled in such controversy. Earlier, in 2021, when India routed humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through Pakistani territory during the Taliban takeover, the relief material reportedly arrived in a damaged and contaminated state, triggering strong objections from Kabul and raising questions over Pakistan's handling of transit supplies.

Pakistan mocked online

However, eagle-eyed social media users quickly spotted what looked like an October 2024 expiry date printed on several packages.

The replies to the High Commission's post were flooded with accusations that Pakistan was "disposing garbage" by sending expired food items as aid.

"Instead of disposing it in the garbage, Pakistan chose to send expired food materials to flood-hit Sri Lanka," one user commented.

Many questioned the appropriateness of the donation, asking, "Any shame?"

Another user quipped that the mission should avoid checking the replies altogether, joking, "Comments na kholen paijaan."

Adding to the confusion, a user noted that the biscuits seen in the photographs resembled Sri Lankan-made products, casting doubt on whether the items were genuinely sent from Pakistan.

"Aren't these Sri Lankan biscuits? These don’t seem to be relief packages from Pakistan."

Cyclone Ditwah and India's Operation Sagar Bandhu

Sri Lanka has been grappling with widespread flooding, landslides and infrastructure collapse triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, leaving several districts isolated and severely straining the country’s disaster-response capacity.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has confirmed at least 410 deaths and 336 missing till Tuesday morning in catastrophic floods and landslides caused by extreme weather conditions since November 16.

Meanwhile, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to help Sri Lanka recover from the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has sent two urban search and rescue teams comprising 80 NDRF personnel to the island nation, reaffirming the spirit of 'Neighbourhood First'.

India has sent 53 tons of relief material to Sri Lanka as part of its emergency response to Cyclone Ditwah, including 9.5 tons of emergency rations from two Indian Navy Ships in Colombo. Three Indian Air Force aircraft have been deployed for airlifting another 31.5 tons of relief materials including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, two BHISHM cubes along with five persons medical team for on-site training, and 80 persons special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts.

Another 12 tons of relief supplies on board the Indian Navy Ship Sukanya (at Trincomalee) have also been sent to Sri Lanka.

Separately, it was announced on Tuesday that Sri Lanka will allow flood relief items free of customs duties and levies under the condition that they are consigned in the name of the Director General of Disaster Management or the Secretary to the Defense Ministry.

