Pakistan SHOCKER: 8 including 4 children killed after rocket launcher shell explodes at home in Sindh

In a shocking incident, at least eight people, including four children, were killed in Pakistan's Sindh region after a rocket launcher’s shell exploded in a house on Wednesday. According to a report by Pakistani English Daily, Dawn, children found a rocket shell while playing on the ground and brought it home where it exploded.

Citing police officials, the report claimed at least eight people were killed and more than three received serious injuries. The police said all the deceased were from the same family members.

Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohail Khoso told Dawn that the deceased included four children, two women and a man.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar, in a statement, said he has already sought a report from the provincial inspector general on “how a rocket launcher reached the Zangi Subzwai Goth”.

“Was any stock of weapons being smuggled to the kutcha areas? Are there enablers of the dacoits present in the goth (village)?”, the statement quoted him asking.

He wondered how the rocket launcher shell exploded, leading to a “loss of lives to this extent”.

Not the first time when dangerous objects exploded

It is worth mentioning this was not the first incident when people were said to be “playing with” similar dangerous objects exploded, resulting in the killing. Earlier in April this year, Dawn reported that a shepherd was killed in a grenade blast on the outskirts of Chaman when he found the hand grenade and started playing with it.

Two days prior to that, three children were killed in an explosion in an abandoned compound in the same region while playing with an object they had found inside the compound.

