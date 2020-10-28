PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan removed from Pakistan's map by Saudi Arabia, says activist, adds 'Diwali gift to India'

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Big setback for Imran Khan-led Pakistan.

In a setback for Imran Khan and Islamabad, Saudi Arabia has removed Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan from the map of Pakistan. The information was shared by PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza on Twitter, according to news agency ANI.

Taking to the microblogging site, Amjad Ayub Mirza said, "Saudi Arab removes Pakistani occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map!!!!"

Along with his above tweet, the PoK activist also mentionde in another tweet, "Saudi Arabia's Diwali gift to India — removes Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Pakistan's map."

The development has come after Saudi Arabia released a 20 Riyal banknote to commemorate its presidency of organising the G-20 Summit on November 21-22.

The world map that is displayed in the 20 Riyal banknote did not show Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir as parts of Pakistan.

In the changing world scenario, ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, country's foreign policy witnessed a paradigm shift with a special focus on countries in middle east. As a result of which, India's relations with Saudi Arabia and other nations have been taken to new heights.

While on the other side, Pakistan saw its relations stooping down with UAE that also led it to face a number of humiliation.

