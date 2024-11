Follow us on Image Source : AP FILE

At least 26 pe­o­ple, part of a wedding party, drowned after their bus plunged into Pakistan's Indus River in the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan on Tues­day, Dawn reported. Diamer SSP Sher Khan said that the bus, coming from Astore district of GB, was part of a wedding procession heading towards Punjab’s Chakwal district.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.