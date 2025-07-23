Pakistan: Major blow to Imran Khan's party as 7 PTI leaders get 10-year jail term in riot cases On May 9, 2023, military installations and state-owned buildings were vandalised after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan. Following the riots, thousands of protesters, including the party's top leadership, were arrested.

Islamabad:

A major development has emerged in Pakistan's political arena as an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has sentenced seven senior leaders of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), to 10 years in prison each. The sentences are linked to riots that took place on May 9, 2023, during which government and military installations were attacked.

Leaders who have been sentenced

According to court officials, the leaders who have been sentenced include Senator Ejaz Chaudhry (a senior party leader and former parliamentarian), Sarfraz Cheema (former Governor of Punjab), Dr Yasmin Rashid (former Punjab Health Minister and head of the party’s women’s wing), Mehmoodur Rashid (former provincial minister and senior party leader), and Advocate Azim Pahat (one of the party’s legal advisors). Additionally, two more leaders are reportedly involved in the same case, but media reports have primarily highlighted the names of these five. However, the court acquitted PTI vice-chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in this case.

In a separate case, ATC Sargodha handed down a 10-year jail term to Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, PTI parliamentarian Ahmed Chattha, and former lawmaker Bilal Ejaz in the May 9 case. On May 9, 2023, military installations and state-owned buildings were vandalised after the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Violence erupted after Imran Khan's arrest

Following the riots, thousands of protesters, including the party's top leadership, were arrested. Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases. The federal government has welcomed the ATC sentencing, terming it as a positive step. The PTI Punjab chapter head, Aliya Hamza, senior leader Babar Awan, and lawmaker Asad Qaiser condemned the sentences, saying that neither transparent nor legal procedures were followed in the cases, nor were any credible witnesses presented.

What could be the impact of the verdict?

As per political observers, this verdict may have far-reaching political consequences. Imran Khan is already imprisoned in several cases and the party has been under constant pressure from both the Election Commission and the government. The sentencing of these top leaders now comes as a major blow to PTI leadership. Political analysts also believe that these leaders could be convicted in other cases related to the May 9 violence as well, which could lead to even longer sentences. However, the PTI has termed the court's decision as "politically motivated" and has announced its intention to appeal.

(With inputs from PTI)

