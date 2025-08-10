Pakistan lost Rs 1,240 crore in two months after closing airspace for Indian flights: Report Pakistan had shut its airspace for India after the latter put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

Pakistan suffered financial losses worth Rs 1,240 crore (PKR 4.1 billion) in just two months after it closed its airspace to India-registered aircraft, and those operated, owned or leased by Indian carriers, Dawn News reported, citing a statement made by the Pakistani Ministry of Defence in the National Assembly.

Pakistan had shut its airspace for India after the latter put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

According to Dawn News, the Pakistan Airports Authority's revenue from overflying charges plunged between April 24 and June 30. However, the Pakistani Defence Ministry justified the losses saying, "sovereignty and national defence take precedence over economic considerations."

The Pakistani Defence Ministry also said that such measures were issued via Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) for "strategic and diplomatic" reasons.

The Dawn News further cited the ministry's data and reported that PAA's average daily overflight revenue in 2019 was USD 5.08 lakh, compared to USD 7.60 lakh in 2025, which means the ban is causing more losses to Pakistan than what was expected.

Pakistan's airspace is open to all except Indian airlines and aircraft. Similarly, Pakistani carriers remain banned from Indian airspace.

In July, India announced that it is extending the ban on its airspace for Pakistani aircraft till August 24. "The Notice to Airmen (NOT AM) restricting Pakistani aircraft from entering Indian airspace has been officially extended till 23rd August 2025," said Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in an 'X' post.

"This extension reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols," he added.

Initially, the ban on Pakistani aircraft was to end on May 24 and the same was extended first till June 24 and then till July 24.