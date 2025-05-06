Pakistan likely to face 21% water shortage in Kharif season as India puts Indus Treaty in abeyance According to the Indus Water Treaty, the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) are allocated to Pakistan, while the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Sutlej, Beas) are allocated to India. India has put the Indus River treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Islamabad:

India's decision to keep the Indus River treaty in abeyance is expected to have an alarming impact on Pakistan. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) advisory committee on Monday underscored the sudden decrease in River Chenab inflows at Marala due to a short supply by India, emphasising that it may result in a 21% water shortage in Pakistan during the early Kharif season.

The water level in the Chenab River witnessed a significant drop in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor following the closure of gates at the Baglihar and Salal Dams.

The IRSA Advisory Committee meeting was held to approve the Anticipated Water Availability Criteria for the balance period of Kharif from May to September 2025.

The "Indus River System Authority Advisory Committee (IAC) reviewed the water situation for the remaining months of the "Early Kharif" (May - Jun 10) and Late Kharif (Jun 11 - Sep) seasons. It was noted with concern unanimously that a sudden decrease in river Chenab inflows at Marala due to a short supply by India would result in more shortages in the early Kharif season," the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) stated in a press release.

"IAC declared an overall shortage of 21 per cent for the remaining early Kharif season in case supplies in the River Chenab remain normal. However, the situation would be monitored daily, and if the decrease continues in "River Chenab", the shortages would be revisited accordingly. The Late Kharif Shortages are expected to be 7 per cent," it added.

Pakistan may face a significant water shortage during the Kharif season, given India's reduced water supplies.

The Indus Water Treaty (IWT) allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. The treaty also allows each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other. India just gets 20% of the water from the Indus River System, while the rest 80% goes to Pakistan.

India has put the Indus River treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen and leaving several others injured.

