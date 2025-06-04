Pakistan left red-faced after Malaysia ignores 'Islamic solidarity' card and welcomes Indian delegation Reports said the Pakistani embassy had urged Malaysian officials to cancel the Indian delegation’s engagements, but the attempt failed.

New Delhi:

Pakistan attempted a cowardly move to disrupt an Indian parliamentary delegation's visit to Malaysia by invoking Islamic solidarity, but Kuala Lumpur dismissed the interference, according to media reports.

The Pakistani embassy had reportedly urged Malaysian authorities to cancel the Indian delegation's engagements, but the request was rejected, and the delegation received full cooperation.

All scheduled meetings and programmes went ahead as planned, marking what is being seen as a significant diplomatic setback for Islamabad.

India delegation members in Malaysia

The Indian delegation was led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha and included BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, and Hemang Joshi, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, CPM’s John Brittas, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and former diplomat Mohan Kumar.

Pakistan tried to raise the Kashmir issue in an attempt to derail the visit, but it failed to gain traction, report cited.

Along with Malaysia, the delegation also visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. This visit was part of a larger effort involving seven Indian delegations sent abroad to expose Pakistan's role in terror attacks on Indian soil and present India's stance following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 27 civilians, as well as India’s counter-operation, Operation Sindoor.

The Sanjay Jha-led team returned to India today.

During its Malaysia visit, the delegation met with leaders of the People’s Justice Party (PKR), including YB Sim Tze Tzin, a former minister in Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s cabinet. The Indian side outlined the objectives of Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

The delegation also briefed Malaysian officials on the precision strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor, emphasising what it described as India’s “new normal” in responding to cross-border terror threats.