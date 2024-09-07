Pakistan: In rare verdict, Lahore HC orders removal of serving Army general from key position

Follow us on Image Source : X Lieutenant General Asim Hafiz

Lahore: In a rare verdict, the Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the removal of a serving general of the all-powerful Pakistan Army from heading a key organisation that regulates government databases and statistically manages the sensitive registration database of all citizens. The court ruled that Lieutenant General Munir Afsar's appointment to the position was "unauthorised" and in violation of the rules.

Afsar became the first serving military officer to be appointed as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on October 23, when the interim government led by then-Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was in power. His appointment was later confirmed by the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government in March for a three-year term till 2027.

However, a citizen named Ashba Kamran challenged Afsar's appointment, claiming it was “in violation of the provisions of Nadra Ordinance, 2000” and it did not adhere “to the requirements of conducting a fair and competitive process for appointment by inviting potential aspirants”. The petition said the caretaker government cannot interfere in permanent policy matters, Geo News reported.

Setback for Pakistan Army

The appointment was annulled by Lahore HC Justice Asim Hafiz as illegal. “Lest anyone misunderstand this, we make it clear that the appointment to any post under the government can only be made after a proper advertisement has been made, inviting applications from eligible candidates. Without holding a proper selection where all eligible candidates get a fair chance to compete would violate the guarantee enshrined under Articles 18 and 27 of the Constitution," Justice Hafiz remarked.

“I am afraid that illegality committed by way of an unauthorised appointment, one cannot hide the elephant in a mouse-hole," he added. Experts opined that the decision was a setback for the all-powerful Pakistani military as it wants to have its men in important positions in civil organisations.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled coup-prone Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy. The Nadra Ordinance clearly stated that only an independent person can be appointed to this post, which means that no government official, retired officer or secretary could be given this position.

(with agency input)

ALSO READ | Pakistani national, charged with plotting terror attack on Jewish people in New York City, arrested