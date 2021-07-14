Wednesday, July 14, 2021
     
Pakistan: 8 killed, including Chinese engineers, as massive blast rips through bus carrying them

The incident took place at about 7:30 am when the bus was carrying over 30 people to the Dasu hydropower plant site.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Islamabad Published on: July 14, 2021 12:48 IST
pakistan bus blast, Dasu hydropower plant, Khyber Pakhtunkwha, chinese engineers killed in bus blast
Image Source : INDIA TV

Blast in bus in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkwha province kills 8 people.

At least eight persons, including Chinese engineers, were killed when a massive bomb blast ripped through a bus carrying them in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkwha region on Wednesday. According to Dawn.com, the bus was carrying workers to the Dasu hydropower plant in the Upper Kohistan district.

The incident took place at about 7:30 am when the bus was carrying over 30 people to the plant site. 

The website quoted a senior police officer as that  mobile network was not functional in the area when the incident took place making the flow the information difficult. 

Chinese engineers and construction workers are helping Pakistan build a dam in Kohistan.

More detail are awaited.

