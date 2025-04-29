Pakistan journalist claims 40 lakh ex-servicemen ready for war with India, 'just need to press uniforms' In a bizarre turn of psychological posturing following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani journalist Javed Chaudhry claimed that 4 million retired army personnel have been "mobilised overnight" to prepare for war against India.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, Pakistan’s media landscape has been abuzz with a peculiar narrative. Leading the charge is its senior journalist Javed Chaudhry, who recently proclaimed that Pakistan has instantaneously mobilised 40 lakh retired army personnel, ready to don their uniforms and defend the nation.​

The overnight Army: Press, oil, and ready to roll

According to Chaudhry, these veterans have been instructed to press their uniforms and oil their weapons, standing by for action. The sheer logistics of coordinating such a massive mobilisation overnight would be a feat worthy of a Guinness World Record. Yet, the claim raises eyebrows, especially considering the lack of official confirmation from Pakistan’s military establishment.​

This narrative fits into a broader pattern of psychological operations aimed at projecting strength and unity. Historically, Pakistan has employed such tactics to bolster national morale and deter perceived threats. The current rhetoric seems designed to reassure the domestic audience of the country's readiness, even if the practicalities remain questionable.​

Meanwhile, the claim drew swift and pointed responses from Indian defence experts, who dismissed it as bluster. They remarked that unlike Pakistan, India does not need to summon retired personnel, as its standing armed forces are more than capable of handling any military confrontation. Watch video here:

India’s response: Focused and measured

India, meanwhile, has responded to the Pahalgam attack with a combination of diplomatic and security measures. The Indian government has taken steps to isolate Pakistan diplomatically, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and imposing travel restrictions. Additionally, security forces have intensified operations in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent further incidents. ​

A call for clarity amidst the clamour

While the mobilisation of four million veterans makes for a compelling headline, it highlights the need for discernment in consuming such narratives. In times of crisis, clarity and factual reporting are paramount to ensure informed public discourse.​

Beyond the headlines

The tale of Pakistan’s “invisible army” showcases the power of narrative in shaping public perception. As the region grapples with the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, it is crucial to separate fact from fiction and focus on constructive measures to address the underlying issues.