June 27, 2026
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Pakistan jolted by 5.4 magnitude earthquake, epicenter in Balochistan province

Written By: Ashish Verma
Published: ,Updated:

The magnitude of the earthquake was measured to be 5.4, and the epicentre was reported to be in the Balochistan province.

The epicenter was reported to be in Balochistan
The epicenter was reported to be in Balochistan Image Source : NCS
New Delhi:

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan on Saturday morning, with its epicentre located in Balochistan province, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 8:36:23 am IST at a depth of 40 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 30.271° North and longitude 69.733° East, NCS said in a post on X.

The tremors were felt in several parts of the country, although there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further details are awaited.

Earlier reports had put the earthquake's magnitude at 5.4, while the NCS later recorded it at 5.5.

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Breaking News Pakistan Balochistan Earthquake
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