Pakistan issues 94 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for visit to Shadani Darbar in Sindh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shadani Darbar

New Delhi: Pakistan has issued 94 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims to visit the neighbouring country for the birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at a shrine in Sindh, the High Commission here said on Friday.

The issuance of visas is covered under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. "Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 94 visas to Indian pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 316th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 05-15 January 2025," the high commission said in a statement.

On the occasion, Pakistan's Charge d'Affairs in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, wished the pilgrims "a rewarding and fulfilling journey". He said Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious places as well as providing necessary facilitation to visiting pilgrims, it said.

Earlier in October last month, India and Pakistan agreed to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a further period of five years. The Agreement, signed on 24 October 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years.

What is Pakistan's Shadani Darbar? What significance does it hold for Indian pilgrims

Located in Hayat Pitafi, Ghotki district, Shadani Darbar is believed to be one of the biggest Hindu temples in Pakistan’s Sindh province. It was founded in 1786 by Sant Shadaram Sahib. Every year pilgrims across India visit this shrine to celebrate the anniversary of Sant Shadaram Sahib. According to mythology, Sant Shadaram Sahib is believed to be the avatar of Lord Shiva. He was born in a Lohana Khatri family in Lahore in October 1708. He is also believed to be the descendant of Lord Ram’s son, Lav.

According to the official website of Shadani Darbar, Since the age of 20, Sant Shadaram Sahib travelled to various holy places, such as Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Amarnath, Ayodhya, and the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. In 1768, he reached Mathelo, the capital of Sindh during the reign of Raja Nand, where he built a Shiv temple and enlightened the sacred holy fire (Dhuni Sahib). After some time he left his temple in the village Mathelo along with his devotees and settled nearest another holy village in Hayat Pitafi and laid the foundation of Shadani Darbar. There he dug one sacred well and enlightened one “Holi Fire” known as “Dhuni Sahib”.

The temple’s website also mentions, “In 1930 due to the divide and rule policy of the British government, local Muslims were instigated by the rulers to harass, loot and kill Hindus, but “Sant Manglaram Sahib mixed holy dust (Dhuni Sahib) and water and threw it around the boundaries of Hayat Pitafi. As a result of this, when the aggressors crossed into the village, they became blind. They gained back their eyesight as soon as they exited the village. In this way, the people of Hayat Pitafi were saved by the Miracle of Sant Manglaram Sahib".

It is also believed that for anyone who seeks blessings from the 'Dhuni Sahib' and drinks the water from the well, his all sufferings and misfortunes will come to an end. Apart from this, every year his anniversary is celebrated by organizing 'Agni pooja' and mass weddings at the same time. The holy books 'Geeta' and Guru Granth Sahib are also recited on this day. Recently, the Pakistan government issued 100 visas to Indian Pilgrims to let them participate in the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, in Sindh province. The pilgrims can visit Shadani Darbar, in Hayat Pitafi, from November 22 to December 3.