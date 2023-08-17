Pakistan: Islamabad police forms 'Minority Protection Unit' after churches vandalised over blasphemy claims

Follow us on Image Source : AP Several homes were vandalised by an angry mob in Pakistan's Punjab province

Pakistan churches vandalised: In wake of several churches being vandalised in Pakistan's Punjab police over allegations of blasphemy, the Islamabad police has formed a 'Minority Protection Unit' comprising of 70 policemen to safeguard minority places of worship and communities.

The development comes as Pakistan faces renewed criticism over its failure to protect religious minority communities, particularly Christians and Hindus, who have often been targeted by the country's tough blasphemy law. The mob was allegedly incited by clerics through announcements in mosques.

The latest flare-up occurred on Tuesday when several churches, along with the house of a Christian cleaner, were vandalised and set ablaze in the Jaranwala town of Faisalabad district by an angry mob over claims of 'desecrating the Holy Quran'. Over 100 people has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Islamabad police notified that at least 70 policemen have been posted in the newly-formed Minority Protection Unit and they will be responsible for the protection of minority worship places and communities. The unit has been established as per the recommendations of the National Minorities Commission.

Residences of members of the Christian community were also attacked by the mob, causing thousands of policemen to be deployed in the area to help establish law and order. The district administration also imposed Section 144 to prevent any kind of assembly.

On the orders of the newly-appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the provinicial government of Punjab has issued directions to form a high-level inquiry committee to probe the incident, Dawn reported.

The vandalism of churches in the Punjab province sparked nationwide outrage from all political parties and civil society organisations. Former Senator Afrasaib Khattak lamented that Pakistan had "failed to provide security to worship places of people who follow religions other than Islam" and said that terrorists have been emboldened due to impunity granted to crimes committed under the garb of religion.

Accusations of blasphemy provokes people into taking matters into their own hands and emboldens 'mob justice' which has claimed several lives.

Earlier this week, a Hindu man was arrested on blasphemy charges in the Rahim Yar Khan city of the Punjab province. According to the FIR, the complainant mentioned that the accused man would give objectionable statements about Islam and Muslims.

"I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis," he tweeted.

