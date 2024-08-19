Pakistan, with no 5G rollout till now, experiencing slow internet speed but IT minister blames VPN for outage

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Islamabad: A day after the Pakistani government claimed that it has nothing to do with the ongoing internet disruptions, its IT minister acknowledged that the slow internet service in Pakistan is due to the excessive use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), ARY News reported.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Pakistan's IT minister, while addressing a press conference on Monday, faced serious questions on the internet as the country has been experiencing slow speed for the past 1-2 months. During the presser, she asserted the internet was neither "blocked" nor intentionally slowed down, but the increased usage of VPNs has affected the internet speed.

Notably, virtual private networks (VPNs) that encrypt data and provide users with anonymity online have seen a surge in use in Pakistan in recent years as the government tightened its grip on the internet to curb dissent. It is a way to evade the country's server. Besides, the country is yet to launch the fifth generation 5G services in the country. Earlier in January, the then government had promised to launch it by August this year, however, there is no update about the same.

VPN causing slow internet speed: IT Minister

"When certain apps’ services were blocked, people started using VPNs, which bypassed local internet services and slowed down the internet," ARY News quoted her as saying. She added that using VPNs also slows down mobile internet speeds. Further, the IT minister also underscored the country has witnessed a sudden spike in internet users, which led to congestion in internet speed.

Earlier on Thursday, she mentioned that the government was indeed upgrading its 'web management system' to cope with cyber security threats. On August 16, multiple Pakistani media reported that the government is implementing an internet firewall to monitor and regulate content and social media platforms. But, the government denies the use of the firewall for censorship.

Internet censorship in Pakistan

Earlier this month, the IT minister categorically said that the government did not plan to use firewalls as a form of "censorship", Reuters reported. However, the government has already blocked access to social media platform X since the February elections in which the PTI won the most seats despite a crackdown and ban on it. The government has said the blocking was to stop anti-state activities and a failure by X to adhere to local Pakistani laws. Rights activists say the blocking of X is designed to stifle critical voices and democratic accountability in the country.

