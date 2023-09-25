Pakistan: Court orders Imran Khan to be shifted to Adiala Jail amid complaints of B-class facilities at Attock

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

In some sought of relief for former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Monday, ruled that the PTI Chairman be shifted to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail from the Attock district jail. Notably, he is currently incarcerated in the cipher case.

Earlier in August, Khan was sent to jail after he was convicted in the Toshakhana case. Although he got bail, he was again arrested in the Cipher case.

Moreover, the court had ordered the Adiala jail superintendent to receive Imran but he was taken to Attock jail. Subsequently, the ex-premier had petitioned the IHC seeking transfer from Attock jail to a better class facility in Adiala jail, Dawn reported.

What is a B-class jail facility?

According to Pakistan's English daily, under the B-Class, the Khan is entitled to books, newspapers of choice, a table, a chair, a 21-inch television, a mattress, clothing and jail food, in addition to a bathroom facility in the barrack he has been kept in. He would not be allowed to get food from outside. Similarly, he has been allowed to get a lamp in case of suspension of electricity supply, besides sanitary and washing facilities.

Although PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed no medical tests were conducted at the time of arrest and added the jail has no designated medical officials or doctors to handle the emergency situation, the jail authorities denied his claims and added Khan has been granted facilities provided under the Pakistan Prisons Rules 1978 to ‘a convicted prisoner’.

Also, the jail officials rejected PTI's claims and added Khan was in good health when he was brought to the jail, adding that the ex-PM can meet his family and lawyer once a week.

