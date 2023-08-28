Pakistan court to decide ex-PM Imran's fate shortly, hearing of plea challenging Toshakhana conviction begins

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Monday, is scheduled to hear the case of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently facing jail term in the Toshakhana case. Khan, whose political career has been at stake as the ruling will decide whether he would contest the next general elections or would be barred from contesting polls for the next five years, would remain in jail for three years if the court's ruling does not come in favour of the former prime minister.

Earlier on August 5, a trial court in Islamabad had convicted him in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that involved concealing details of state gifts and jailed him for three years.

Subsequently, the former PM filed an appeal in the high court against his conviction. He had also approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the IHC’s decision to remand the case back to the trial court judge who had convicted him.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Latest World News