Pakistan: Imran Khan's house gheraoed by Punjab Police suspecting presence of '40 terrorists'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Imran Khan

Imran Khan news: The interim Punjab government on Wednesday gheraoed former prime minister's Zaman Park residence in Lahore suspecting that at least 30-40 terrorists have taken refuge inside Imran Khan's house.

According to reports, police have given a 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over the "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at Imran Khan's residence.

According to Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir, 'intelligence report terrorists are present at Imran Khan's residence.'

Meanwhile, a top Pakistani court on Wednesday extended until May 31 its order to prevent the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in any case filed against him after May 9. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruling came after the government’s lawyer requested more time to provide information about the cases filed against the 70-year-old PTI party chief.

Latest World News