Pakistan: ATC grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 8 cases till June 8

Pakistan : An Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Former Prime Minister Imran Khan in eight cases till June 8, according to local media.

Earlier, Imran Khan said that there is 80 percent chance that he will be arrested again when he will appear before the court in Islamabad on May 23 to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case.

"On Tuesday, I'm going to appear before the court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 percent chances that I will be arrested," the former prime minister said while speaking in an interview with international media, reported ARY News.

Bushra Bibi granted pre-arrest bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

Meanwhile, his wife got pre-arrest bail in Al-Qadir Trust case from the accountability court hours before they were to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

What is Al-Qadir Trust case?

According to local media reports, he was arrested in Al-Qadir Trust Case. Notably, Khan, during his tenure promised of setting up a project meant for providing quality education in Jhelum, Punjab.

As per reports, Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and several close aides-- Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan-- were involved in the project. In order to fulfil his promise, Khan formed Al-Qadir University Project Trust in which Bibi, Bukhari, and Awan were named as office bearers.

However, a deal was finalised between the then PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Khan and the others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, The News International reported. They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 acreof land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University.

