Pakistan imposes total ban on advertisement of tobacco products

Pakistan has imposed a total ban on advertisements of tobacco products be it online or via posters on walls near selling points.

Pakistan's Directorate of Tobacco Control at Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that as per Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health Ordinance 2002, there is a ban on advertisement of tobacco products in print and electronic media. However, companies were allowed to display power walls and posters of tobacco products at the point of sale. Now they will not be allowed to do so.

Previously, A4 size long advertisements were allowed due to which tobacco companies used to paste them together near the point of sale in order to attract youth to consume them.

Also, such advertisements have also been banned online to further discourage people from using these products.

"The ban would be imposed across the country and in case of violation, strict action would be taken. The decision had been supported by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)," Dr Siraj said.

According to a report, almost 1,66,000 Pakistanis die every year due to cancer and other illnesses caused due to smoking or consuming tobacco products.

Sponsorship of events by tobacco industry illegal too from now

With this ban, the tobacco industry now won't even be able to sponsor events which is another way for them to advertise and reach masses. A Pakistani government has said that such measure were pending for a long time.

