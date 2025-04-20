Pakistan: Hindu Minister attacked during protest in Sindh, PM Shehbaz Sharif assures probe A Hindu minister in Pakistan, Kheal Das Kohistani, was attacked by protesters in Sindh over irrigation projects, prompting PM Shehbaz Sharif to assure a thorough investigation and punishment for those responsible.

New Delhi:

In a disturbing incident, a Hindu minister in Pakistan, Kheal Das Kohistani, was attacked by protesters in Sindh's Thatta district on Saturday. The state minister for religious affairs, Kohistani, was traveling through the area when demonstrators opposed to the government’s irrigation canal projects threw tomatoes and potatoes at his convoy. The protesters, who were voicing their opposition to the proposed projects, also chanted slogans against the federal government.

Kohistani, a member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was unharmed in the attack. He was immediately taken to safety by his security personnel, and the injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. The 17-year-old minister, hailing from the Jamshoro district in Sindh, had no injuries, and after the attack, he continued his duties without any reported disruptions.

The protestors were rallying against the government's plan to construct irrigation canals in the Punjab province under the "Green Pakistan Initiative." This project aims to irrigate the Cholistan region and has the backing of the federal government, Punjab provincial administration, and the powerful military. However, nationalist groups and political parties in Sindh are opposing it, fearing that the project would reduce the downward flow of water, which is vital for irrigation in the southern province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on Kohistani, calling it unacceptable. In a statement, he assured the minister that a thorough investigation would be carried out into the incident. He further stated that those responsible for the attack would be given "exemplary punishment." The Prime Minister also expressed solidarity with Kohistani, affirming that such violence against public representatives would not be tolerated.

Sindh’s Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, also condemned the assault and directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for the Hyderabad region to immediately arrest the individuals involved in the incident. He emphasized that no one had the right to take the law into their own hands.

The attack on Kohistani, a prominent figure within the PML-N, comes amid growing tensions over the irrigation canal projects. While the federal government argues that the canals will improve agricultural output, particularly in Punjab, critics in Sindh view the project as a threat to their region's water resources.

Kohistani, who was first elected to the National Assembly in 2018 and re-elected in 2024, has served as the State Minister for Religious Affairs. His recent re-election and appointment to the ministerial position have brought him to the forefront of the political scene. The incident has drawn widespread attention to the vulnerability of minority politicians in Pakistan, where sectarian and political tensions frequently collide.

As the investigation continues, the central government and local authorities are working together to ensure justice for the attack on Kohistani, reaffirming the country's commitment to protecting the rights and safety of all its citizens, regardless of their religious or political affiliation.

(PTI inputs)