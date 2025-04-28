Pakistan heightens military readiness amid fears of Indian airstrike, fighter jets deployed Pakistan has heightened its military readiness, deploying advanced fighter jets and increasing border defenses in response to fears of potential airstrikes from India, while escalating rhetoric and tensions signal a looming risk of confrontation.

New Delhi:

A major development has emerged from Pakistan, as the country expresses growing concerns about potential airstrikes from India. In response to these fears, Pakistan has activated its Skardu Airbase and deployed fighter jets at lower altitudes, signalling a heightened state of readiness.

Increased military movement and jet deployments

Pakistan has stationed several advanced fighter jets, including China’s J-10 and JF-17 models, as well as F-16s, in the southern sector of the country. The move is believed to be in anticipation of a possible attack on key strategic locations, including the Karachi port, which Pakistan considers a vital lifeline. Additionally, Pakistan has ramped up troop movements along the border, with military trucks being sent to reinforce defensive positions, suggesting heightened alarm over India’s military actions.

Rhetoric escalates from Pakistani officials

The growing tension is further fueled by recent remarks from Pakistan’s Rail Minister, Hanif Abbasi, who issued a stark warning to India. Abbasi stated that Pakistan has over 130 nuclear weapons, with missiles specifically targeted at India. "If India dares to take any aggressive actions, it will face severe consequences," Abbasi threatened.

His comments came in the wake of similar warnings from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto, underscoring the increasing political and military brinkmanship between the two nations.

The context of growing tensions

These developments follow recent incidents, including the attack in Pahalgam, which has been used by Pakistan to justify its defensive posture. While the Pakistani leadership insists on the legitimacy of its security measures, Indian officials have pointed to Pakistan’s growing military activity as a sign of escalating tensions in the region.

As both nations prepare for a potential confrontation, the international community remains closely monitoring the situation, with concerns rising over the possibility of further military escalation in a region already fraught with conflict.