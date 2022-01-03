'Pakistan has become land of cowards', says Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan after attack on her car

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK PAGE OF REHAM KHAN (FILE PHOTO) Reham Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Reham Khan has claimed that her vehicle was held at gunpoint by unidentified men who also opened fire on the vehicle she was traveling in on Sunday night. The incident took place when she was coming back from her nephew’s wedding.

Targeting the cricketer-turned-politician, she said that Pakistan had become a land of 'cowards, thugs and the greedy' under Imran Khan’s rule.

“On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at and two men on a motorbike held the vehicle at gunpoint! I had just changed vehicles. My PS and driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs and the greedy!” she tweeted.

She later tweeted that an FIR has still not been registered. “It’s 9 am. My PS & team has not had a minute of sleep & the FIR still has not been registered in Shams Colony Police Station Islamabad. Investigation is ongoing. Waiting for a copy of the FIR,” Reham said.

Reham Khan, a journalist of British-Pakistani origin, and Imran Khan married in January 2015 in a low-key ceremony in Islamabad. However, that marriage ended in just 10 months, when they filed for divorce in October.

