Pak govt's I&B minister adds 'former' to Twitter bio ahead of no-confidence vote against Imran Khan

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Hussain on Saturday added the word 'former' before his designation in his Twitter bio, ahead of a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The move that clearly indicates Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)'s fall in Pakistan, came ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the national assembly, slated to take place after 8 pm.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has summoned a special meeting of the federal cabinet tonight at 9 pm. He will chair the meeting where important decisions are to be taken, Geo News reported citing sources.

While addressing the Pakistan National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said that sabotaging the no-trust motion would imply contempt of court.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Bilawal said that if voting does not take place it will be a violation of the constitution. He reiterated that the court has bound the speaker to not sabotage the no-trust vote.

Bilawal said that if any conspiracy was being hatched against Pakistan before March 7, then it should have been aroused at that time. "Imran Khan came up with the idea of this conspiracy only when he lost the majority. Imran Khan is still not present in the House and cannot defend himself," said Bilawal.

