Pakistan gas leak: 90 hospitalised in Karachi after inhaling chlorine

At least 90 persons were hospitalised on Friday after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, local media reported. Those who inhaled the toxic gas have been sent to the hospital and are recuperating, a spokesperson for Engro, the Pakistani company owning the plant, said.

The spokesperson assured the media persons that the situation in the area was under control and was being closely monitored.

The gas which leaked from the chemical plant has been identified as chlorine, as per news reports. The leakage was first detected at 10:30 AM in the morning.

The Engro spokesperson quoted in media reports claimed that no grave injuries or deaths had been reported in the incident so far.

Last month, a gas leak in the southern port city killed 14 people and sickened hundreds more

