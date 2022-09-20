Pakistan fuelling terrorism in Kashmir; over 20 terror camps operational in PoK: Report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Pakistan fuelling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, says expert

Pakistan has been accused of sheltering terrorists for years in its territory and its occupied region as reports suggest that more than 20 terrorist training camps are operating in the country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to a report with the Global Watch Analysis, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) continues to support the proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir by aiding and abetting terrorism through terrorist outfits including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

As per reports, the infrastructure to recruit, train and infiltrate militants into Jammu and Kashmir remains intact in Pakistan.

Author Roland Jacquard further noted that there are more than 20 terrorist training camps operating in Pakistan and PoK.

Inputs indicate that around 140-145 terrorists are present in these launching pads, awaiting the right opportunity to infiltrate.

In the report, the author wrote that it is important to maintain pressure on the Pakistan Army and its government to carry out a course correction in their policy of support to terror groups, in order to prevent sustained stability.

He also urged various international organisations, including United Nations, the European Union and the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) to actively contribute to the effort.

Meanwhile, in order to target youths and channel finance for Pakistan-backed terror activities, Islamabad is using narco-terrorism as a new weapon in its proxy war against India in the Kashmir valley.

Pakistan has now resorted to infiltrating large amounts of narcotics in Kashmir with the help of drones.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh even dubbed the narco-terrorism from Pakistan as "the biggest challenge".

