Pakistan forms joint investigation team to probe Islamabad bombing

Pakistan authorities on Saturday set up a four-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe a suicide bombing in the capital as the country undertook a policy review to deal with the latest threat by militants. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday that killed a policeman and wounded six others.

Pakistan authorities on Saturday set up a four-member joint investigation team (JIT) to probe a suicide bombing in the capital as the country undertook a policy review to deal with the latest threat by militants. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday that killed a policeman and wounded six others.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Mohammad Usman Younis approved the JIT under Section 19A of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, comprising the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Islamabad, a representative each to be nominated by the Intelligence Bureau and the Inter-Services Intelligence, and any other member nominated by the Islamabad police chief.

The chief commissioner ordered that the JIT would complete its investigation within the stipulated time period of 30 days. Meanwhile, the country’s civil and military leadership is undertaking a major policy review in order to stem the tide of the TTP militant group, officials familiar with the development told The Express Tribune on Saturday.

Official sources said closed-door discussions were ongoing and major decisions were expected in the next couple of weeks. A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) is likely to be convened to debate and take crucial measures against the renewed threat from TTP -- the terrorist organisation which is fighting to bring the law of Sharia across Pakistan. The rise in the TTP-sponsored attacks has pushed authorities to revisit the strategy pursued by the previous dispensation, reported the paper.

The situation in certain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the erstwhile tribal areas, has deteriorated to the extent that a major military offensive is not ruled out, an official admitted while speaking on condition of anonymity. The official said talks with the TTP were no longer taking place and the return of militants as part of the earlier understanding will have to be reversed. Officials conceded that the policy of talking with TTP has backfired and the terror outfit used talks to regroup.

“It was a big mistake and has to be rectified,” said another official. There has been a 51 per cent increase in terrorist attacks since the Afghan Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the Friday suicide attack in Islamabad was the first after several years, highlighting the renewed threat posed by the outlawed group. “Indications are and the situation is such that Pakistan will have to launch a military offensive against the TTP,” commented Asfand Yar Mir, counter-terrorism expert associated with the US Institute of Peace in Washington.

“Apart from military offensive, Pakistan will also have to consider the option of cross-border operations against the TTP,” Mir said, adding that the group's leadership was operating out of Afghanistan with impunity. Pakistan hoped that the return of the Afghan Taliban would help eradicate the TTP threat. But contrary to those expectations, there has been a spike in TTP-sponsored attacks. Since the Taliban takeover, 420 terrorist attacks were recorded in Pakistan.

In three months alone, the banned TTP claimed responsibility for 141 attacks, despite an indefinite ceasefire announced by the militant outfit in June. The group ended the truce on November 28, accusing Pakistan of violating the terms of engagement. Observers believe that Pakistan took the TTP threat lightly and that seeking a peace deal with the dreaded group was a major mistake. As part of the confidence-building measure, Pakistani authorities allowed hundreds of TTP militants to return home but the terror outfit like in the past used talks and ceasefire to regroup. Official circles are concerned over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa districts and all options are on the table to deal with the situation, reported the Express Tribune.

