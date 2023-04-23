Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Pakistan: Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi warns of 'military takeover' amid crisis in country

Pakistan: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday stressed the ongoing crisis in the country and claimed that economic and political turmoil is so dire that it can lead to a military takeover. Abbasi also urged the stakeholders to initiate a dialogue to churn out solutions.

Martial law always remained a possibility in Pak

Abbasi, a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, served as the 21st prime minister of Pakistan from August 2017 to May 2018. Speaking on a television show, he said that martial law always remained a possibility if the system failed or when there was a conflict between institutions and the political leadership was unable to chart a way forward. “Pakistan has had many long periods of martial law in very similar situations,” the 64-year-old leader said.

“In fact, I would say Pakistan has never witnessed a [more] severe economic and political situation before. In much less severe circumstances, the military has taken over,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn newspaper. Pakistan had been directly ruled for about half of its history by military generals.

Abbasi warned of anarchy

The Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy. Abbasi warned of anarchy if friction within the society and institutions became too deep, adding that such a situation could also see the powerful Army step in.

"It has happened in many countries. When the political and constitutional system fails, extra-constitutional (measures) take place,” the report quoted him as saying. The PML-N leader, however, hoped that the military was not considering the option of imposing martial law. "I don't think they are considering that but when they are left with no choice, the old famous speeches of 'mere aziz hamwatano' (a phrase synonymous with military takeovers) are heard,” he added.

Country is currently grappling with high external debt

Amidst the tense relations between former prime minister Imran Khan and the military before his ouster last year, the Pakistan Army has repeatedly said that it would stay out of politics. Pakistan is currently grappling with high external debt, a weak local currency and skyrocketing inflation.



