Nawaz Sharif gets conditional bail on health grounds

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been granted conditional bail, said Pakistani media. The former PM is currently serving a jail term over a corruption case. Nawaz Sharif's health is deteriorating and hence he has been given a conditional bail of 8 weeks.
Sharif underwent medical tests on Sunday. According to the tests, the blood platelet count of the 69-year-old Sharif has fallen from 45,000 to 25,000 within a day.
Sharif was rushed to the Services Hospital on Monday night from the anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.
The three-time prime minister on Saturday also suffered angina attack while undergoing treatment at a Lahore hospital. Angina is a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.
