Image Source : FILE Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif gets conditional bail on health grounds

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been granted conditional bail, said Pakistani media. The former PM is currently serving a jail term over a corruption case. Nawaz Sharif's health is deteriorating and hence he has been given a conditional bail of 8 weeks.

Sharif underwent medical tests on Sunday. According to the tests, the blood platelet count of the 69-year-old Sharif has fallen from 45,000 to 25,000 within a day.

Sharif was rushed to the Services Hospital on Monday night from the anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critical low level of 2,000.

The three-time prime minister on Saturday also suffered angina attack while undergoing treatment at a Lahore hospital. Angina is a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.

Watch | Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack