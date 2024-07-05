Imran Khan threatens hunger strike over lack of confidence in Pakistan's Chief Justice

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday threatened to go on hunger strike if Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa does not deliver justice in the cases against him. The 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader made this declaration during a media interaction at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where he is currently held.

Demand for fair trial

Khan was present in court for the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. He expressed concerns about Chief Justice Isa's involvement in benches handling PTI-related cases and threatened to start a hunger strike if justice is not served. "I am consulting about going on a hunger strike. If I don't get justice, I will go on a hunger strike," Khan said, highlighting objections from his lawyers about Chief Justice Isa's presence on these benches.

Historical mistrust

Khan questioned Chief Justice Isa's consistent involvement in PTI cases, citing former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed's opinion that Isa should not hear PTI cases. He added that PTI lawyers believe they won't get justice with Isa on the bench and that their cases should be assigned to someone else.

Chief Justice's clarification

Chief Justice Isa clarified during a PTI case hearing that the panels for different cases are formed by a committee of the three senior-most judges of the court, not by him alone. He is one of the three members of this committee.

Background of conflict

There is a history of mistrust between Khan and Chief Justice Isa. As prime minister, Khan had filed a complaint to remove Isa as a judge due to alleged corruption. Isa and his wife endured a prolonged legal process, with the apex court ultimately dismissing the cases against them.

Al-Qadir trust corruption case

In the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are accused of accepting land worth billions of rupees as a bribe from a real estate tycoon.

Also read | Keir Starmer becomes first British PM from Labour after 14 years following historic win